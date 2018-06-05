Dost Muhammad Khan appointed KP caretaker CM

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday appointed Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan as Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker chief minister.

The ECP reviewed names forwarded by the KP provincial assembly speaker earlier today, and named Dost Muhammad Khan for the position.

The KP assembly speaker Asad Qaiser forwarded names of the caretaker CM nominees after CM KP Pervaiz Khattak and opposition leader could not reach an agreement.

Moreover, the parliamentary committee designated the task was also unable to finalise a name.

Four names were forwarded to the ECP, including Aijaz Qureshi, Himayatullah Khan, Manzoor Afridi and Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan.