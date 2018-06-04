Bilawal, Asifa receive nomination papers for general elections 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Bilawal Bhutto and his sister Asifa Bhutto received nomination forms today from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for general election 2018.

Selected candidates began to receive nomination papers from ECP. Furthermore, nomination forms can be received from provincial offices of the ECP and all Returning Offices (ROs) as well.

Bilawal will compete with his candidate through Larkana NA- 200 and Lyari NA-246 polls while Asifa will contest from PS-10 Ratto- Daro.

Bilingual nomination papers are available till June 8 and candidates name list will be published on the same day.

Moreover all the nomination papers will be well scrutinized on June 14 through central scrutiny cell established by ECP. Nomination scrutiny will be completed under Article 62, 63.