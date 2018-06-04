Lahore Weather

LHC acquits convict in Khadija Siddiqui case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) acquitted the convict in Khadija Siddique case on Monday.

The convict, Shah Hussain, had been sentenced to five years in prison by a trial court on charges of stabbing Khadija Siddiqui 23 times.

Hussain challenged the verdict in the LHC, and on May 25, the high court reserved its verdict which was announced earlier today.

Khadija announced that the LHC acquitted Shah Hussain via a message on her Twitter account.

Khadija Siddiqui, a law student, was attacked by her class fellow, Shah Husain, on May 3, 2016, near Shimla Hill where she along with her driver had gone to pick her younger sister from school.

