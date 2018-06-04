Imran confident of PTI’s triumph in general elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said Pakistani institutions are currently fragile and that the PTI will work to resolve the issue after the party wins the election.

He said that during the last 30 years, the difference between wealthy and poor has increased “Policies of the PPP and PML-N governments have made the wealthy richer and the poor people poorer,” he added.

Imran said that the survey before the general elections is often misleading, when the voter makes a mind to vote, the actual change comes. He said that the PTI believes now is the time it will be successful in the election.

The PTI chief criticsed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari saying that “he does not even know the situation in Pakistan whereas I have struggled for 22 years”.

Furthermore, Imran said that relations between Pakistan and the United States are really important, but US President Donald Trump’s statement claiming that “Pakistan is reason for defeat in Afghan war is condemnable.”