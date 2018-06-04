Minor maid shot dead in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A 7-year-old maid was shot dead and her sister was injured during an incident in Tap Tekhti Khel area of Lakki Marwat on Monday.

According to the victim’s sister, the minor child was shot by her employer Kashif for coming late to work.

The maid’s sister who was present during the incident has already been shifted to a hospital in Peshawar. The accused, however, managed to escape from the crime scene.

A First Investigation Report (FIR) has also been registered against the suspect.

A similar case happened in the month of May, when a child named 12-yea-old Samiah, who worked for man named Jawad as maid was tortured to death by her employer in Faisalabad.