7 simple ways to conserve water

Water is a colourless, transparent, odourless liquid that is essentially the centre of our daily lives. However, this priceless source is reportedly running out.

Studies reveal that Pakistan may run dry of water by 2025 with its current massive water crisis.

Here are simple 7 ways to conserve water every day.

1. Investing in Virtually Waterless Washing Machine

The waterless washing machine discovered by Professor Stephen Burkinshaw was created by “Xeros” to replace the old/traditional idea of cleaning clothes. The product is cost-effective and a potential to display smaller carbon footprint. Pakistani Brand Dawlance took up the idea with its machines ‘No water- less detergent’.

2. Shift to Japanese-style innovations of multipurpose washbasin cum flush.

The design is stylish as well as cost effective as it saves a huge amount of water.

3.Invest in low-cost flow and water efficient alternatives

4.Time your shower if not bucketing it!

Either use a shower bucket to gallons of water from draining down the gutter or reduce time while taking a shower from 10 to 7 minutes.

5. Save water while brushing your teeth!

Don’t leave the tap running, instead use a glass of water to rinse of the paste.

6. Preserve Rain Water!!!

7.Use garden Hose Nozzle to water plants.

Beautiful gardens are a must in homes so don’t let your plants dry up from no or lack of water, instead use the preserved rain water in tanks attached with your garden hose nozzle to keep your lawn green.

The author is a student of international relations and a social worker. Can be reached at anummohsin_91@hotmail.com