Overspeeding trucks claim 4 lives in two traffic incidents in Multan

MULTAN: Traffic incidents on Sunday consumed four lives in two separate road accidents in Multan.

According to sources, three persons were killed by an overspeeding truck as it rammed into a motorcycle on Bahawalpur Road.

Eye-Witnesses claimed that all the victims died on the spot.

Another accident claimed a life of a shopkeeper identified as Hasan, at the MDA Chowk as speeding truck of a beverage company collided into parked motorcycles and entered a shop.

The family of the deceased staged a protest by litting the truck on fire and blocking MDA Chowk.

However, the truck driver managed to escape from the accident scene.