Reham Khan hits back on allegations she met PML-N leaders, claims Imran hid their marriage for two months

LAHORE: Analyst and former spouse of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Reham Khan has hit back on claims that she met Maryam Nawaz and took money from Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to write her soon to be released book.

“The accusation of receiving money from Shehbaz is incorrect, I never met him or Maryam,” Reham retorted.

Reham also threatened to take legal action against those making such claims, and said that she could not comprehend why the PTI was so apprehensive about her upcoming book.

Reham also unleashed a salvo against her former husband Imran Khan, claiming he violated Articles 62 and 63 of the constitution because he had hid their marriage for two months.

Reham also denied allegations that her book was part of a ‘hidden’ agenda, and instead criticised the PTI over its repeated about turns over its candidate for Punjab’s interim Chief Minister.

Reham’s upcoming book has stirred controversy and has been the target of multiple attacks by PTI leaders who claim the book is meant to defame the PTI at the eve of elections.

PTI leader Sayed Bukhari, for instance, threatened to launch a ‘worldwide’ case against Reham Khan for writing the book, while PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to say, “”the whole book [written by Reham] is an exercise to demolish only real opposition.”

Reham, however, remained adamant on her stance and wondered, “How will my book possibly influence the outcome of the elections?”