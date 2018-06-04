Al-Azizia reference: Wajid Zia’s cross-examination resumes for the third day running

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court on Monday resumed cross-examination of prosecution star witness Wajid Zia for the third day running in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference case.

During the hearing, Additional Director of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Zia said that the Share Sale Agreement 1980 of Gulf Steel Mills showed that the accused’s cousin Tariq Shafi and Muhammad Hussain were partners.

However, Zia claimed that Muhammad Hussain had passed away before the agreement came into effect. He added that along with the agreement a letter was signed by Hussain’s legal heirs.

Former Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head stated that Tariq Shafi had informed the JIT that Muhammad Hussain’s legal heirs were alive and had come to Lahore to meet him. Zia added that the JIT had made efforts to get Hussain’s son’s address but were unable to contact him.

Earlier on Friday’s hearing Zia had claimed that no documentary evidence was found that linked Nawaz Sharif to Hill Metal Establishment.

On May 31, during the hearing Zia had informed the court during cross examination that the JIT had not come across any document that proves Nawaz’s ownership of Al Azizia Steel Mills.

Sharif and family have been under trial for corruption in Avenfield properties, Flagship Investments and Al Azizia Steel Mills supplementary refernce cases filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Wajid Zia has already recorded his statement in Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia reference cases.