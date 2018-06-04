Delay in elections can only occur if ECP becomes incapable: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar on Monday remarked that delay in elections is out of the question.

CJP Nisar while hearing a case pertaining to electoral amendments filed by Workers Party said that there was no probability for the elections to get delayed unless the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) becomes incapable of conducting the elections.

During the hearing CJP ordered that all matters of the elections must be completed on top-priority.

Director General ECP informed the court that the code of conduct was formed after mutual understanding from all political parties following the passing of Election Act 2017.

The petitioner’s counsel maintained the view that the Supreme Court had already announced its verdict on electoral reforms in 2012.

The court summoned a response to be submitted today by the ECP over the code of conduct issue. CJP Nisar said that the new one will be compared to the previous issue.

Thc court adjourned the hearing till June 6, directing formation of a larger bench to hear the proceedings.