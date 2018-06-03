Four transgender persons to contest general elections on PTI Gulalai’s ticket

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) politician and member of the National Assembly from 2013 to May 2018, Ayesha Gulalai announced in a press conference on Sunday that four transgender persons will be contesting in the upcoming general elections via her newly formed party’s ticket.

Gulalai had quit the PTI in August 2017 after filing allegations of harassment and corruption against party chairman Imran Khan. Afterwards, she formed her own political party ‘Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Gulalai’ earlier this year.

She informed during a press conference earlier today that four transgender persons namely, Nayab Ali, Nadeem Kashish, Lubna Lal and Madam Rani will contest the elections on her party’s ticket.

She lamented on the treatment of the Pakistani community towards the transgender and minorities and advised to learn morals from western people.

Ayesha informed that Nadeem Kashish will contest the elections from NA-52 against former federal minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in Islamabad; Nayab Ali will contest from NA-142 constituency; Lubna Lal from PP-26 in Jhelum and Madam Rani from PK-40 for Haripur provincial assembly.

The general elections that are to be held on July 25, Ayesha will contest the elections from six constituencies, and will be going up against Imran Khan in Rawalpindi and against Ali Tareen in Lodhran. , MNA mentioned.