Veteran stage actor Javed Kodu injured in accident

LAHORE: Acclaimed comedian and stage artist Javed Kodu was severely injured in an accident with a motorcyclist on Sunday.

He was driving in Muslim Town area of Lahore early Sunday morning when he met with a severe accident.

Javed was riding his motorcycle near Muslim Town when another motorcyclist banged into his vehicle.

Soon after that the actor was shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he is receiving medical assistance. He is said to have suffered a hip bone fracture.

Javed started his career in Sauday Baaz (1981) and has starred in over 150 Urdu and Punjabi films.

Moreover, he has been associated with multiple stage dramas. His performances in plays such as Aashiyana are worth mentioning.