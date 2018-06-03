NAB summons Shehbaz in Saaf Pani companies case

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday directed former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif to be present tomorrow (Monday) in Saaf Pani Companies case.

Under the Punjab government formation, almost 56 companies are found irregular in the completion of various projects on time.

Furthermore, these companies are accused of non-completion of projects which are worth Rs56 billion.

Ex-CM Shehbaz will appear in front of NAB tomorrow at 2pm and would submit his reply against the accusations.