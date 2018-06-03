Fehmida, Zulfiqar Mirza join Grand Democratic Alliance, slam PPP

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) disgruntled leaders Fehmida Mirza and Zulfiqar Mirza on Sunday announced to join the Grand Democratic Alliance – an alliance of various parties in Sindh to rival the peoples party.

The two veteran politicians announced their decision after meeting with GDA spearhead Pir Pagara.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Fehmida and Zulfiqar announced their decision, while they also vowed to fully support GDA’s cause.

Former National Assembly speaker Fehmida Mirza criticised ex-party saying that “there is nothing named PPP anymore and we have to free the province from such mafia.”

She also invited members of various political parties in Sindh and independent candidates from the province to join hands with the democratic alliance.

Fehmida continued that the majority of the population consists of the youth and that if youth is not provided education, then they will turn to wrong ways. She added that there should be equal distribution of water throughout the province.

“No dam will be built without Sindh’s permission,” she stated.