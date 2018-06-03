Govt to form commission to counter soaring population rate

ISLAMABAD: The government on Sunday announced that it plans to constitute a Population Commission of Pakistan and Population Task Force to curb the alarming population growth rate in the country.

According to details, the task force will work under the formulated commission, whose main objective is to derive plans for all stakeholders to help reduce the growing population in the country, while also adhering to religious doctrines.

The task force will also develop consensus on implementation of other priority areas of population as mentioned in Vision 2025, 12th Five Year Plan (2018-23), London Summit on Family Planning 2012 and SDGs.

A document was issued on Sunday mentioning plans for the next fiscal year, according to which, significant measures will be taken to counter the growing population rate of Pakistan.

In this regard, the Provincial and Federating governments will be taken on-board to achieve the desired objectives.