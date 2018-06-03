SAWAT: Interim Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk on Sunday assured that the general elections 2018 will be held on time.

While talking to the media, interim PM Justice (r) Nasir-ul-Mulk said: “I have been appointed for two months and I assure you that the elections will be held on July 25.”

He added that everything will be done according to the constitution and that he will try to serve people within his capacity.

PM reached his ancestral home today and people of the region welcomed him warmly, he recited Fatiha at his father’s grave and met locals and listened to their problems.