CJP summons Shehbaz Sharif over corruption in 56 public companies

Lahore: Cheif Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday summoned Shehbaz Sharif in a case pertaining to corruption in 56 companies in Punjab.

CJP presided over the hearing of sou moto case of corruption in 56 public sector companies.

Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that Shehbaz Sharif should come in person and explain why government officials were hired on high incomes.

In response to this, the Advocate General Punjab said that Shehbaz Sharif had nothing to do with the company hirings and their incomes.

The CJP responded that nothing could happen without Sharif’s consent, “ask your CM where is he and when will he appear before the court,” he added.

Moreover, the Chief Justice ordered the National Accountability Burau (NAB) to estimate the properties of the CEOs of 6 companies so that the nation’s money could be returned.

In response to this, the head of Urban Planning Management said that “I will commit suicide,” to which the CJP responded that the court would not take the decision and the head of the company would be sent to jail if they failed to return the money.

Previously, NAB had filed a petition against corruption and against nepotism in appointments in 56 public sector companies.