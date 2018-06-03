PTI leader Zulfiqar Bukhari to launch ‘global’ case against Reham Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and a close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari claimed that he would take legal action against Imran Khan’s former spouse Reham Khan for her upcoming book.

Bukhari also named Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his tweet, and criticised him for using Reham.

What a pathetic & filthy attempt by @RehamKhan1 and @CMShehbaz. He should of sent her more money at least to hire a decent ghost writer. Court case world wide coming up. #RehamOnPMLNAgenda — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) June 1, 2018

He also claimed that the release of the book so close to election season highlighted that this book was part of the PML-N’s agenda.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, meanwhile, claimed that his party had solid evidence that Reham Khan was meeting Maryam Nawaz through Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal in a bid to malign and ‘demolish’ the ‘only real’ opposition in the country–the PTI.

We now have solid evidence to prove Reham Khan was meeting @MaryamNSharif through Ahsan Iqbal @betterpakistan so the whole book is an exercise to demolish only real opposition i.e #PTI #RehamOnPMLNAgenda — Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 2, 2018

Dr. Ijaz Rehman, Reham Khan’s former husband, meanwhile, is set to expose the ‘truth’ regarding Reham Khan very soon as well. This truth, Rehman claims, will highlight Reham’s ‘drug addictions’ ‘affairs’ and violence.