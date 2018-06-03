Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, June 03, 2018


PTI leader Zulfiqar Bukhari to launch ‘global’ case against Reham Khan

Web Desk

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and a close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari claimed that he would take legal action against Imran Khan’s former spouse Reham Khan for her upcoming book.

Bukhari also named Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his tweet, and criticised him for using Reham.

He also claimed that the release of the book so close to election season highlighted that this book was part of the PML-N’s agenda.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, meanwhile, claimed that his party had solid evidence that Reham Khan was meeting Maryam Nawaz through Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal in a bid to malign and ‘demolish’ the ‘only real’ opposition in the country–the PTI.

Dr. Ijaz Rehman, Reham Khan’s former husband, meanwhile, is set to expose the ‘truth’ regarding Reham Khan very soon as well. This truth, Rehman claims, will highlight Reham’s ‘drug addictions’ ‘affairs’ and violence.

 

 

Submit a Comment