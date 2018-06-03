Marriyum Aurangzeb made PML-N spokesperson

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday notified former information and broadcasting minister Marriyum Aurangzeb as the party’s official spokesperson.

The decision was made at the PML-N’s Central Parliamentary Board meeting, which was held earlier in the day at Model Town Lahore.

The meeting was chaired by PML-N’s supremo Nawaz Sharif, party’s President Shehbaz Sharif and Raja Raja Zafarul Haq.

The meeting also unanimously decided that the delay in forthcoming election would not be acceptable under any circumstances.

Marriyum Aurangzeb was made federal information minister just days before the end of the tenure of the PML-N government on May 31. Earlier she was serving as the state minister for information, broadcasting and national heritage.

Published in Daily Times, June 3rd 2018.