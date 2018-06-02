Caretaker PM directs to file appeal against LHC ruling

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice Retired Nasirul Mulk Saturday directed for immediate filing of an appeal against the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC) in which it had annulled the nomination papers for the general election.

The objective of moving an appeal against the decision is to ensure holding of upcoming general election on time, PM office media wing said in a press statement.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to challenge the Lahore and Balochistan High Courts’ verdict following an emergency meeting to the discuss the matter.

The LHC on Friday said that the information sought from the intending candidates in the nomination papers was insufficient. The court asked the ECP to improve the questionnaire about the assets of the candidates.

To this end, the ECP called an emergency meeting to ponder over the matter. Talking to the media after the conference, Additional Secretary Akhtar Nazir said that the commission has decided to challenge the verdicts in the Supreme Court.

It was further added that returning officers have also been directed to not accept submission of nomination papers from June 3 to 4, while it has confirmed that the elections will be held on time, on July 25.