Zayn Malik to tour India in August

Zayn, who quit One Direction in 2015 to lead a ‘normal’ life away from the spotlight, dropped his first solo single, Pillowtalk, in 2016. After that, he has become a worldwide star, and is going to be in India during his tour, in August.

It is reported that his first show in India will be held in Mumbai, and he will then continue on to cities like Kolkatta, Hyderabad, etc.

Sunil Hamal, the director of JPR events said, “I was trying to get One Direction (to perform in India), but they did not have dates.” He also talked about how it was confusing for him to choose between both former One Direction band members, Zayn and Liam, as he is in touch with both.

Not only does Malik have a large fan following in India, but a few of his collaborations in the music industry have been with Indian musicians.

For example, Zayn has worked with music maestro AR Rehman, and even recorded a song for a Bollywood movie, earlier this year. Apart from that, Malik has made covers from a famous Indian singer Kailash Kher’s hit songs as well.