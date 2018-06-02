Pakistan favourites to win World Cup 2019, says Waqar Younis

LONDON: Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis has tipped Pakistan to be the favourites to win ICC World Cup 2019.

Waqar Younis said that current Pakistani team has the ability to win the World cup in 2019 and was impressed the efforts made by the newcomers in recent victory against England.

The pacer said that Pakistan has an impressive record in England, which might work in their favour, he added while speaking at an event titled “One Year To Go Launch” at the iconic Brick Lane in London.

England captain Eoin Morgan, Brian Lara along with former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd, South Africa’s Alan Donald, New Zealand bowler Mitchell McClenaghan and Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal also attended the event.

The Cricket World Cup will start in England on May 3o, 2019 and a total of 10 teams will participate. The final will be held in Lord’s cricket ground.