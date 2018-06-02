Parliamentary committee formed to discuss appointment of Interim KP Chief Minister.

PESHAWAR: A parliamentary committee meeting will be held today at 10 pm to decide and appoint interim CM for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The meeting is scheduled to be held at KP House Islamabad.

Mehmood Betani who is a former MPA from JUI-F said that the committee is formed to discuss the appointment of government officials and Interim CM.

Sardar Hussain Babak ANP Leader has raised his concerns over the issue, arguing that the names of parliamentary committee were decided by former CM Pervez Khattak and opposition leader of KPK Lutf-ur-Rehman themselves without discussing with other leaders from different parties.

Previously on Thursday night, a meeting was held between Pervez Khattak and opposition leader of KP dissolved-assembly, along with Asad Qaiser and Shaukat Yousafzai to discuss four names for the position.

The two names which were given by the provincial government are former chief secretary Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi and Himayatullah Khan,while on other hand gave other two names of Manzoor Afridi or Justice (retd) Dost Mohammad Khan.

If due to some reason the committee fails, this matter will be sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce an Interim CM for the KPK.