‘Asghar Khan’ case: SC issues notices to Nawaz, Javed Hashmi and 19 others

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday issued notices to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Javed Hashmi along with others in Asghar Khan case.

Chief Justice (CJP) Saqib Nisar while heading a two-member bench heard Asghar Khan case verdict implementation proceedings at SC’s Lahore Registry.

During the hearing, CJP Nisar issued notices to former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt General (r) Asad Durrani, Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and officials from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGFP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali appeared before the court and presented a report pertaining to federal cabinet’s decision on Asghar Khan case verdict.

The AGFP informed the court that the cabinet has decided to implement SC’s verdict in the case while the FIA continues its investigation.

CJP Nisar inquired from the AG of the measures taken up to ensuring the return of the money by those who benefitted from it.

AGFP Ali requested the court to seal off federal cabinet’s meeting report.

SC directed the court staff to seal off the report and adjourned the hearing of the case until June 6.

Earlier CJP Nisar on Friday had remarked that the government had fled away after forming a sub-committee for implementation of Asghar Khan case verdict.

CJP Nisar had expressed rage over AGFP’s absence from court, stating that the Attorney General Office’s behavior was highly irresponsible in a very contentious issue. He questioned from the DAG if this was the office’s performance in work.

The court adjourned the hearing, summoning the AGFP to appear before the court on June 2.

Earlier, CJP Saqib Nisar on Thursday had criticized federal government for its snail-paced progress in Asghar Khan (2012) case.

During the last hearing Nisar had remarked that the court had announced its verdict and rejected review petitions of former Army Chief General Mirza Aslam Beg and former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) DG Lieutenant General Asad Durrani accused of illegally influencing 1990 elections.

CJP Nisar remarked that the government had done nothing and the implementation of the verdict still remains.

In 1996, Air Marshal Khan had filed a human rights petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, accusing the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency of doling out money to a group of politicians in the 1990s.