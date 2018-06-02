Police arrest four accused for gang-rape, murder of minor boy in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Four suspects accused of gang-rage and murder of a minor boy were arrested on Friday night from Mansehra’s Phulra area.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Phulra police station four suspects were arrested for gang-raping a 13 year old boy. The suspects were identified as Waqas, Saqib, Mohammad Ejaz and Sadheer.

The gang had raped the boy and dumped it his body in a near by rain drain after murdering him.

According to the police, the convicts were friends of the deceased and confessed of the crimes committed.

The arrests were made after the deceased’s family filed a first information report (FIR) at the Phulra police station.

The police arrested two suspects Waqas and Saqib on the basis of the filed FIR. The two suspects later on revealed the identities of their aides along with the vehicle they used.

The police arrested the two other suspects and took the car into custody.