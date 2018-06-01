No threat to democracy, assures Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday said that there was no threat to democracy in Pakistan as both PPP and PML-N governments completed their constitution tenures during the past decade.

Speaking to the media, Abbasi said that the democratic governments have always performed to the very best of their powers to ensure prosperity and development in the country. He added that all PML-N decisions were in Pakistan’s best interest.

He continued that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has further strengthened democracy, adding that the party has always held the court decisions in the highest regard.

Shahid Abbasi said that former PM and PML-N lifetime head Nawaz Sharif presents himself before the court despite that fact that corruption of worth even one penny has not been proved against him. He added that political decisions must be decided by public court instead of apex court.

The ex-PM said it was responsibility of interim-set up to ensure general election on their stipulated time frame and further stated that the elections should be held in transparent manner.

He added that if there was any reason that lead to delay of elections, then the interim set-up should resolve it for the better of everyone.