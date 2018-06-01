Won’t allow delay in elections: CJP

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar on Friday said that he would not allow any sort of delay in the general elections 2018 and no one should be mistaken about it.

“General elections will be held on July 25 and we will not allow any delay no matter what,” Justice Nisar said while hearing a petition against Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s code of conduct for the coming general polls.

Petitioner Bilal Hasan Manto said that the ECP had issued a code of conduct for the coming elections, according to which a limit was put on the total expenditure on elections so citizens could also take part in the polls.

The applicant requested the apex court to direct ECP to strictly implement the code of conduct.

In his remarks, Justice Nisar said that he will not allow any sort of delay in elections. The Supreme Court also issued a notice to the respondents and ordered a reply on the matter.