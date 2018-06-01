Pakistan to purchase 2 naval warships from China

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Friday signed a contract to purchase two naval warships from China to further enhance its battle capabilities.

The contract to purchase two warships for Pakistan Navy was signed between Pakistan and China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC) at the Defence Ministry production. During the contract signing, Naval Staff deputy chief Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi was also present on occasion.

With conclusion of this contract, Pakistan Navy will now have a total of 4 x Type 054 A ships in its Fleet by 2021.

According to a press release, the induction of the two ships will improve Pakistan navy’s battle capabilities and will also play a significant role in maritime security operations in the region.

Among others, the ceremony was attended by high ranking officials and dignitaries from China, Pakistan Navy and Government authorities.