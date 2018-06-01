Top Five trendy hijab styles for Iftar parties

The end of the Holy month comes with a lot of Iftar invitations that one should not miss out on since they spread friendship and bring the family and friends together. However, dressing up for an Iftar party is a difficult thing, especially when one has to maintain a sober and trendy look at the same time.

Here are some top trending sober looks for you to opt for an Iftar party.

1: This Hijab style with a simple and covered look is a perfect way to attend a formal Iftar party. However, in this sweltering weather, one has to be very careful while choosing colours.

2: This Turkish scarf look is good enough to attend a semi-formal Iftar party. With the choice of cool colours and an appropriate scarf stuff, one can be pleasantly comfortable in the party.

3: In this extremely hot weather, it is not easy for some girls to tie the scarf around their necks. This chic scarf style can help these girls maintain a stylish and comfortable look. Moreover, adding simple but elegant jewelry can make the look perfect.

4: In order to attend a family Iftar party, one can go with a free necked simple Hijab look. However, the makeup should be done with great elegance.

5: Some girls like to go fancy. Using a brooch and elegant scarf pins can make it easy to opt for such a fancy look. So here is a fancy, elegant and simple hijab style that we can opt for a friend’s Iftar get together.

All in all, I personally recommend you to opt these fashionable yet sober looks for Iftar parties and slay!