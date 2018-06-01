‘Some people’ are determined to delay elections: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Friday remarked that some people are determined to delay the upcoming general elections.

While speaking to the media outside accountability court, Nawaz said that such people pop up before elections every time.

PML-N Quaid added that these elections will be big and play a major role in determining democratic elements in Pakistan.

Sharif said that hindrances and obstacles are part of life, but one must not lose hope.

Pakistani politic’s baaghi, Javed Hashmi also reached the accountability court to congratulate Nawaz for PML-N’s completion of term for the first time amidst the mounting speculations that the government will be overturned soon.

Hashmi said that delay in actions will pose a grave threat to democratic elements in Pakistan.

He added that people who believed in democracy and respected vote have worked along Nawaz Sharif and are still struggling to uphold democracy.

Earlier, PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Thursday remarked that today is a historic day as Pakistan’s democratic government sets to complete its tenure for the second time in a history of 70 years.