Looking forward to compete with Asif in the People’s court of Sialkot: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar on Friday remarked that the people of Sialkot will be deciding the fate of Khawaja Asif on July 25.

PTI leader Dar, while talking to the media outside Supreme Court (SC) congratulated former Foreign Minister for being back in the game.

Dar remarked that July 25 will be a competition day in the grounds of Sialkot where people will seal off their fates. He added that it was for the people to decide now who will win what.

Furthermore, Dar claimed that he was looking forward to compete with Asif in the court of Sialkot’s people.

Dar further went on and sent out a message to Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz saying that they can bash the courts all they want but should consider the fact that their party’s leader has been announced eligible by the same courts.

Earlier today SC had ruled Khawaja Asif eligible to contest elections in the upcoming general elections, after nullifying Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) lifetime disqualification verdict against him.

Previously PTI leader Usman Dar had filed a petition in IHC against Asif’s disqualification for holding an Iqama and concealing foreign employment in nomination papers of 2013.

IHC had announced Asif’s disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution on April 27.

Kh Asif had challenged IHC’s verdict in SC.