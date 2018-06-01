Caretaker PM Mulk vows to hold ‘timely and transparent’ elections

ISLAMABAD: Speaking to journalists after his oath-taking ceremony, Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk vowed to hold transparent elections on time.

“Remember my words,” the interim PM said, “elections will be held on the fixed time.”

The retired Chief Justice also claimed that he would fulfill his responsibility, and he would provide all support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections on the 25th of July.

Justice Mulk also commented on his cabinet, and claimed that his cabinet would be small and would be made after holding consultations.

PM Abbasi and opposition leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah decided on Justice Mulk’s name as the caretaker PM after the two leaders failed in multiple meetings to come to a consensus.

The interim PM is the country’s 7th caretaker PM and was the country’s 22nd chief justice.

The incumbent parliament’s tenure, meanwhile, ended on the 31st of May, and elections are slated to be held on the 25th of July. These elections will only be the second time that a democratically elected government will succeed a civilian government.