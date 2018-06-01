In historic moment, Justice (retd). Mulk sworn in as Pakistan’s caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Justice (retd). Nasirul Mulk today took oath as Pakistan’s seventh caretaker Prime Minister at the Preesidential house in Islamabad.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the former chief justice, in a ceremony attended by the Senate chairman, deputy chairman, other politicians and military officials.

Justice Mulk’s initiation as Pakistan’s caretaker PM is a historic moment since this is only the second time a democratic government will pass the baton to an incoming elected government.

Justice Mulk was the twenty second chief justice of Pakistan and had a judicial career glittered with accomplishments and overseeing historic cases.

The former CJP was selected after a tedious process that saw Prime Minister Abbasi and leader of the opposition Khursheed Shah fail to choose an interim PM in five meetings. They finally decided on Justice Mulk’s name in a nomination that was widely hailed.

Paying tribute to Mulk, PPP leader Shah said, “The name of the person I would like to present is a very respectable one. The name is Nasirul Mulk, who has served as chief justice. He played a historic role in the judiciary and when he was a lawyer.”

The country will go to the polls on the 25th of July, with Parliament’s tenure coming to a close on the 31st of May.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday, meanwhile, released the schedule of the general elections.