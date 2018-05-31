ECP announces schedule for general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued schedule for the General Elections 2018 set to be held on July 25.

Addressing a press conference Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob said that the polls for national and provincial assemblies would be held on July 25.

Candidates can file their nomination papers from June 2 to 6, while the process of scrutiny of candidates will be completed by June 14, announced the secretary.

He further said that appeals against returning officers can be lodged till June 19, and the last date for verdicts on appeals by the Appellate Tribunal is June 26.

“The final list of candidates will be issued on June 27,” said Yqoob adding that electoral symbols would be allotted to contesting candidates till June 29.

The incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is set to complete its five-year term at 12:00 am tonight, after which Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk will take oath as the interim prime minister.