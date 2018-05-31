No evidence that Nawaz owns Al-Azizia Steel Mills: Wajid Zia

ISLAMABAD: Prosecution star witness and former head of Panama Papers Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Wajid Zia on Thursday claimed that he never came across any evidence declaring Nawaz Sharif as owner of Al-Azizia Steel Mills.

During Al-Azizia reference case proceedings, Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris started cross-examination of Wajid Zia.

Zia during the hearing while referring to bank records remarked that Nawaz’s son Hussain Nawaz had sent him US$1.1 million as a gift from July 5, 2010 to June 30, 2011.

The prosecution witness confessed that the dollars were a gift to Nawaz from his son.

However, he added that former premier should have declared the amount in his wealth statement for the period of 2010-2011.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Wasiq Malik in response said that there was no need to compare the bank record with the tax records.

Sharif and family have been under trial for corruption in Avenfield properties, Flagship Investments and Al Azizia Steel Mills supplementary refernce cases filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Wajid Zia has already recorded his statement in Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia reference cases.