Historic day for Pakistan as civilian govt completes term: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Thursday remarked that today is a historic day as Pakistan’s democratic government sets to complete its tenure for the second time in a history of 70 years.

While talking to the media during a break session from accountability court hearing of Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference case, Sharif said that this day also marked more than 80 appearances by him to the courts.

Upon being questioned about his thoughts pertaining to the end of government’s tenure, Nawaz said that this is the first time that a second consecutive civilian government will be completing its 5 years term.

PML-N ruling party’s tenure is about to come to its end of 5 year tenure as the interim government takes charge today.

With the general elections to be held in July, the government will transfer its powers to a caretaker setup that will ensure free and fair elections. Justice Nasirul Mulk has been announced as the caretaker Prime Minister (PM)

During the conversation, upon being asked about Imran Khan’s U-turn over Punjab interim Chief Minister’s (CM) name, Nawaz smiled away, without any comment.

Earlier on Thursday former bureaucrat Nasir Khosa had announced not to assume office of the interim CM, as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) withdrew Khosa’s name for the post.