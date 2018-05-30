Petrol prices shoot up like summer heat

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday sent new petroleum price summary to the fuel stations suggesting rise in various petroleum products which would be implemented from June 1.

OGRA authority proposed Rs 8.37 per litre hike in petrol prices, while an increase of Rs 12.5 per litre in diesel prices would also be seen. Moreover, an increase of Rs 8.30 and 11.65 in Kerosene oil and Diesel oil is also expected.

In the budget for the fiscal 2018-19, nearly 200% hike in petroleum prices is recommended. Furthermore, according to Finance Bill 2018, high-octane fuel would be increased from Rs 10 per litre to Rs 30 and the same prices would be imposed on diesel and gasoline.