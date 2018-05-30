Three injured as motorway police opens fire on a bus

ISLAMABAD: Three people injured in a shootout by Motorway police at a passenger bus on Tuesday near Rawalpindi toll plaza.

The deceased include a bus conductor and two passengers.

The Motorway police defended the incident citing that the bus traveling from Peshawar to Islamabad was carrying smuggled goods and refused to stop.

However, a video circulating on social media showed that the M2 police’s car chased the bus and opened fire when it met the speed of the bus.

After the release of the video, Inspector General (IG) motorway Amjad Javed Salemi not only suspended the two officers involved in the incident but also filed an FIR against them.