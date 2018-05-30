Rising Mercury in Pakistan: Islamabad braces for heatstroke outwave

ISLAMABAD: The capital city is expected to experience sweltering heatwave for the next ten days.

Sources reported that most regions in Pakistan are experiencing the worst heatwave this year.

Reportedly, mercury has risen till 45 degrees in many regions of Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab.

In Sindh, the highest temperature was recorded in Mohenjodaro, Larkana, and Dadu.

Noorpur Thal and Johar Abad of Punjab also experienced high mercury levels, while Turbat was marked as the hottest region in Balochistan.

Citizens are advised to avoid going out unless it is an emergency. Doctors have recommended consuming an adequate amount of water during Sehar and Iftar.

According to the weather department, most cities will face a heatwave for the next 24 hours, however, Sindh, Punjab, Dera Ismael Khan (DIK), Sibi and Makran divisions are expected to be the hottest regions today.