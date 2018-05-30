No involvement in Avenfield properties: Captain (r) Safdar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (r) Safdar is recording his statement in Avenfield reference case today.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif along with daughter Maryam Nawaz was granted exemption from appearing before the accountability court for the hearing.

Safdar, while submitting his response to the 127 questions of the accountability court pertaining to Avenfield properties refuted claims of any involvement in Avenfield properties.

The defense counsel Amjad Pervez argued that his client Safdar was not a party to the reference case, as the majority of the dealings occurred before his marriage with Maryam Nawaz.

PML-N leader in his statement referred to the letter by Mossack Fonseca, stating that it is not a primary document that can be used as evidence as it cannot be verified under the law of indictment.

Safdar remarked that for the court to accept the letter as evidence would be contrary to holding a free trial. He added that Capital FZE dealings were irrelevant to him because it didn’t concern him.

Earlier Safdar while speaking to the media outside accountability court, said that ‘We will ace this exam’ upon being asked if he will pass accountability court’s test.

Former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar had started recording his statement in Avenfield reference case on Tuesday.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have already submitted their responses to the court’s 127 questions pertaining to Avenfield reference case.

Sharif and family have been under trial for corruption in Avenfield properties, Flagship Investments and Al Azizia Steel Mills supplementary reference cases filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).