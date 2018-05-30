Verification of facts, self-regulation and media reforms needed more than ever: PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday urged media houses to exercise due diligence in verification of facts to ensure responsible reporting.

While addressing an awards ceremony at All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) in Islamabad, PM Abbasi stressed on the need to verify facts so that the media reports impartially.

PM Abbasi assured that the government was determined to uphold and safeguard freedom of media. He further added that the current government had worked from the start to safeguard media’s freedom of expression.

However, the premier added that upholding one’s freedom of expression is important but it also puts a great responsibility over the media to ensure objective reporting.

PM Abbasi asserted that healthy criticism is of utmost importance but the media should also highlight positive aspects in everything.

During his address, PM Abbasi remarked that a self-regulatory mechanism was the need of the hour for media houses so that country’s progress isn’t risked or compromised over unverified reports.

He also asserted that the very concept of media censorship had lost credibility in the age of a social media transformation that has given access of information to everyone.