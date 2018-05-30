Abbasi to inaugurate Quetta International Airport expansion project today

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will inaugurate today (Wednesday) the expansion project of Quetta’s international Airport.

The expansion project started in 2015 and cost approximately 1.7 billion rupees.

The state-of-the-art passenger boarding bridge, check-in and immigration counters and baggage handling system facilities were targetted in the expansion project.

Under the project, the number of domestic counters was increased from 5 to 12, and the number of international counters rose from 3 to 12.

A restaurant has also been constructed that can accommodate almost 100 people at a time.

PM Abbasi is also scheduled to inaugurate an incubation center at an IT university in Quetta later today.