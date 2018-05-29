Pak, India DGMOs agree to implement ceasefire agreement

RAWALPINDI: Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan and India on Tuesday held talks via a special hotline contact and agreed upon implementing the ceasefire agreement 2003.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two DGMOs reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (LOC) and agreed to fully implement the ceasefire agreement 2003.

“Both DGMO reviewed the prevailing situation along the line of control and working boundary and mutually agreed to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation ensuring peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders,” ISPR said in a statement.

The two dignitaries also agreed that in case of a violation, the matters will be resolved through hotline contacts and border flag meetings.