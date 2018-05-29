NSC reviews FATA-KP merger

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting to discuss the FATA-KP merger among several other issues on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining the border security and the future course of action regarding the recently passed bill which paved way for a FATA-KP merger were discussed.

Moreover, the dignitaries also pondered upon the controversial book co-authored by former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen (r) Asad Durrani.

Durrani, who served as the chief of Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency from August 1990 till March 1992, has co-authored a book with former Indian spy chief AS Dulat, titled ‘The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace’.

The meeting was also attended by the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), chiefs of the army, navy, air force, Foreign Minister, Interior Minister, Defence Minister and DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).