PML-N senator disqualified over non-payment of dues

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over non-payment of dues worth Rs1.7 million.

According to the ECP, Mirza Afridi had to submit an amount of Rs1.7 million to Social Security Department but failed to do so. To this end, the election commission disqualified him from Senate membership.

Afridi was elected as an independent senator from Federal Administrative Tribal Areas (FATA), while after his election to the upper house, he joined hands with PML-N after holding a meeting with party lifetime head and ex-PM Nawaz Sharif.

He is the brother of Maznoor Afridi, who was earlier chosen to act as the caretaker PM of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), but his name was later dropped after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposed his probable appointment.