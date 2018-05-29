We can’t change laws constituted by the Parliament: SC

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday remarked that law making is Parliament’s responsibility not the courts.

SC Judge hearing a petition of an acid case remarked that changing the law was not under the jurisdiction of the court.

A second year student Raheela Rahim had filed a petition demanding that her case be heard under the Anti-terrorism court (ATC). In the petition she had maintained the view that she was a victim of acid throwing case after she had refused to marry a police constable Zeeshan.

She said that Zeeshan had proposed her for marriage, but when she refused he threw acid on her face.

Justice Fasial Arab heading the petition hearing remarked that Sindh’s law did not allow acid cases to be heard under ATC. However, in Punjab the law has been amended and acid cases fall under the jurisdiction of ATC.

Petitioner Raheela informed the court that the suspect is a police constable and on Sindh Police’s pay roll. She added that she was a victim of a grave crime that had halted her daily affairs as well as her education due to her burnt disfigured face.

SC appointed Mohammad Dil Alizai as the court’s consultant and adjourned the case hearing until further notice.