Local PML-N leader sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping minor girl

TAXILA: Session court on Tuesday sentenced a local Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader to 20 years imprisonment along with Rs 100,000 fine for raping a minor girl.

Additional and Sessions Judge Ahmed Arshad Mahmood announced the verdict against the accused as well as his aide, a female doctor that had performed abortion on the 13 year old girl.

The local court acquitted the two brothers of the accused for lack of evidence against them.

The convict’s were arrested after the court’s verdict who were earlier granted interim bail.

Earlier in 2015, the victim’s mother had filed a case against the local leader and his aides.

The mother had argued that the accused who is the cousin of the victim’s father along with his two brothers had raped the minor girl at gunpoint.

The prime convict upon being informed about the girl’s pregnancy forced the girl into abortion by a female doctor at a private clinic.