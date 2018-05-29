Naqeebullah’s father challenges declaration of Anwar’s house as sub-jail in SHC

KARACHI: Father of Naqeebullah Mehsud on Tuesday moved Sindh High Court (SHC) against government’s declaration of suspended Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar’s house as a sub-jail.

Saif-ur-Rehman, the leader of the Grand Jirga while speaking to the media outside SHC said that they had moved against Sindh government’s move to declare Anwar’s house as a sub-jail.

Rehman said that the move was merely a measure to save Anwar.

Naqeebullah’s father added that his son’s murder will not be forgotten or forgiven. He said that there was no question of compromise over his son’s murder.

Father of slain Naqeebullah remarked that ‘if Anwar is an influential person then I am also a hard worker.’

Earlier the Anti-terrorism court (ATC) had informed Sindh government that Multan lines in Malir Cantt had been designated as a sub-jail.

ATC’s notification, though didn’t clearly state the designated place as Anwar’s residence. The notification read that the court had ordered for Anwar’s transfer to the Central prison Karachi on April 21; however the home department due to threats had directed that Anwar be shifted to Malir Cantt.

Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar is alleged in the encounter killing of 27 year old Naqeeb Ullah Mehsood on January 13 in the suburbs of Karachi. Naqeeb Ullah was killed on allegations of being affiliated with a terrorist organization and accused of being involved in several murders.

The investigation of the case till now reveals that Anwar is the main suspect involved in Naqeebullah’s encounter along with three others.