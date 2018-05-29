Sharif children’s ‘greed’ responsible for Nawaz’s tribulations in court: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: In a riposte to Maryam Safdar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Tuesday that Nawaz Sharif and his family were facing court trials because of the ‘greed’ of Nawaz Sharif’s children.

“Maryam is not in court because of Nawaz. Instead, Nawaz is in court because of Maryam,” the outspoken PTI leader said.

“Nawaz’s children kept Rs300 billion in foreign accounts and it is his children’s greed that has brought him to court,” Chaudhry further added.

He also said, “His [Nawaz] children crossed all limits of gathering money which is why the whole family is facing trials today.”

Chaudhry also labelled Maryam a habitual liar, and claimed that had the Supreme Court dealt with Maryam as a ‘common’ person, she would have been handed seven years in jail for serving false deeds.

“Maryam is a habitual liar and has no difficulty in lying. First, she claimed that she has no properties in London or Pakistan and then later admitted that she owns property worth over Rs1.25 billion,” Chaudhry said.

The PTI leader alleged that Maryam had submitted 22 fake deeds in court and asserted, “If the Supreme Court had applied the same laws that are applied on a common man, then she would be facing a seven-year jail terms for submitting fake deeds.”

Maryam Nawaz had earlier held that she had been dragged in court as a political gimmick to pressure PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam claimed that she had not been mentioned in the initial 2016 verdict but her name had later been implicated by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the incident.

“Despite not figuring anywhere in the Supreme Court judgment dated April 20, 2017, the reason I was dragged into the case finds its origin in a ‘will teach a lesson’ mindset that has threatened, harassed and victimised those who refuse to accept the excesses, those who had the courage to stand up to injustice and those who have dared to question the rotten, entrenched practice of bringing elected prime ministers to their knees, on one pretext or the other, be it religion, corruption or even ‘ghaddari’”, read Maryam’s statement before the court.

Maryam also lamented the number of times she had appeared before the court, saying,

“I know why I am being kept away from my mother who is suffering from cancer, and I also know that in Pakistan’s seventy year history, no woman has appeared before the court so many times.”