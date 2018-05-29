Nawaz being pressurized to bow down by dragging his daughter to court: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday remarked that she was being dragged to courts just to pressurize her father and former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam during a press conference in Islamabad detailed her being dragged in supplementary reference cases as a tactic to create pressure over her father.

PML-N leader said that she had recorded her statement before the accountability court in Avenfield properties reference case in the past three days.

Moreover, Maryam said that Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict of Panama Papers case never even mentioned her name, yet the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) dragged her in the case. She added that during the Panama papers case all the details and documents had been presented to the SC as well as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) yet cases were brought up against her.

Maryam claimed that all the cases reflected the mindset of inflicting hardships and threats over the former nominated civilian PM so that a lesson can be taught.

Former PM Nawaz’s daughter Maryam said that she was aware why she had to appear before a Whatsapp call JIT, before the accountability court in 70 hearings and why she was being compelled to stay away from her cancer ridden mother.

Furthermore, Maryam remarked that no mother or daughter had ever appeared before the court for so many hearings in the past 70 years of Pakistan’s history,

PML-N leader claimed that she had never been a party to any corruption nor had she ever reaped benefits of a government post.

During the press conference, Maryam said that if she was at fault it was only that she is Nawaz Sharif’s daughter. She added that she was towed with the corruption charges because of the sensitivity of the relationship she enjoyed with her father.

Maryam claimed that the conspiring forces were compelling Nawaz to cower before them by inflicting hardship over his daughter. She said that those who possess such a mindset are fools and know not of Nawaz or his daughter’s steadfastness in times of duress.

The PML-N leader vowed that she’ll stand by er father because he is with the right and fighting for democracy in Pakistan, adding that she was her father’s strength and will not let Nawaz bow down before anyone.